Watch: Margot Robbie Explains That Insanely Long ‘Birds of Prey’ Title

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Bet ya didn’t see that title coming. But as Margot Robbie confirmed while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that is indeed the title for Warner Bros. and DC Films’ upcoming Suicide Squad spinoff/followup. As Kimmel said during their interview, “It’s a mouthful,” so what inspired the playful and absurdly long full title?

It’s the playfulness that’s the key, says Robbie, who explains that they wanted to offset any serious-minded expectations attached to Birds of Prey and remind everyone this is a Harley Quinn movie too. “It’s not a very serious movie, so we thought the title should reflect that,” Robbie says.“Birds of Prey makes it sound very serious and that kind of — that’s kind of like Harley adding, ‘Hey, don’t worry I’m in this too!'”

Plus, Robbie says, she just loves a long title. The actress and producer referred to the 2013 movie The 100 Year Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared as an example of a great film with a long title. “Long title, but I love it,” Robbie says. “It’s a great movie as well, you should watch it.”

Filling out the rest of Robbie’s R-rated girl-gang movie is Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Ewan McGregor will take on the villainous role of the Gotham crime lord Black Mask, who—according to the film’s official synopsis—is gunning after the young one-time Robin named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

Robbie says production on Birds of Prey will begin early next year in anticipation of the film’s February 7, 2020 release date. Watch what she has. to say in the interview below (the Harley Quinn talk starts at 1:26).

