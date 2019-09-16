Margot Robbie in Negotiations to Produce and Star in New Line Comedy ‘Fools Day’

0

Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie is in negotiations to executive produce and co-star in the New Line comedy Fools Day from writer-director Cody Blue Snider, Collider has learned.

The feature is based on Snider’s hilarious 2013 short film of the same name, which follows a classroom of nine-year-olds who have to clean up a gruesome April Fool’s Day prank before a D.A.R.E. representative arrives and the jig is up. The kids are the real stars of the film, though Robbie is in talks to play a key supporting role — their teacher.

The director co-wrote the script with Shane Snider and Keatyn Lee, and while Robbie has been loosely attached to the project for some time, it has been a struggle to cast the pivotal role of the D.A.R.E. officer. Frankly, I think Snider should just bring back Mitchell Jarvis from the short film, but I’m sure the studio wants a bigger name for the part. Speaking of big names, Edward Norton is producing along with Bill Migliore and John Rickard, while Robbie will executive produce via her LuckyChap Entertainment banner along with Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

Fool’s Day (the short featured an apostrophe) is one of the best short films I’ve ever seen, quite frankly, and I’ve shared it with dozens of friends, family members and Collider colleagues. Snider got amazing performances out of his young cast, all of whom have since aged out of the roles, unfortunately, and he had a real command of tension and suspense, knowing just how far to push a joke. It helps that the jokes plain work, and hold up to repeat viewings. Fools Day certainly offers a brilliant if macabre premise, and if it’s even half as funny as the short film, New Line will have another winners on its hands following Game Night, which was probably the best comedy of last year.

While Robbie has never done an outright knee-slapper of a comedy, there’s a comedic element to much of her successful work, from her performances as Harley Quinn and Tonya Harding to her star-making turn in The Wolf of Wall Street and her bathtub cameo in The Big Short, which played on the actress’ bombshell image. As a producer, Robbie has backed such films as I, Tonya, the upcoming Carey Mulligan thriller Promising Young Woman, and DC’s Birds of Prey movie, and I like her taste in material. Especially here.

Robbie recently starred in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and she’ll soon be seen in Jay Roach‘s Fox News drama Bombshell, both of which are expected to be in the awards conversation this year. She’s represented by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Jeff Bernstein, while Snider is repped by Verve, Circle of Confusion and Cohen & Gardner.

Watch the original Fool’s Day short film below. It’s awesome. I promise. But if you want to go into the movie pure and prefer not to be spoiled, then definitely don’t watch it, because I have no idea whether New Line will reveal the, um, inciting incident, in the film’s marketing materials. But if you’ve got a strong stomach, have at it…

Fool’s Day Directed by Cody Blue Snider from Delirio Films on Vimeo.