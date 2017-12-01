Margot Robbie Says She’s Working on a Third Harley Quinn Spinoff

0

There’s a lot up in the air when it comes to the DCEU right now, but one thing that’s been clear for a while now is Warner Bros. is keen to get Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn back on the big screen. The character was arguably the best thing about Suicide Squad, and even the film’s detractors had to admit Robbie’s performance was pretty spot on.

Around the time of Suicide Squad’s release it was revealed that Robbie was spearheading an adaptation of Gotham City Sirens as producer and star, with Suicide Squad filmmaker David Ayer in line to write and direct. That film would team Harley up with various other DC Comics female superheroes and villains, bringing a Harley-centric team-up movie to the DCEU. Then earlier this year it was revealed that Robbie’s Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra were signing on to write and direct a Harley Quinn/Joker movie with Robbie and Jared Leto reprising their roles.

But now Robbie says there’s a third Harley Quinn movie in the works, separate from Gotham City Sirens and the Harley/Joker movie:

“I’ve been working on it for two years now. It’s hard to kind of talk about it because all this stuff is under lock and key, but no I’ve been working on a separate spinoff Harley thing for a while now… [Not Sirens], it’s a totally separate one. Yeah, there’s a lot going on right now and I honestly don’t think anyone knows what’s gonna be the next thing to happen, but I think everyone’s keen to get Harley back on screen so everyone’s working on different versions of what that could be.”

Warner Bros. also has Suicide Squad 2 heating up with The Accountant filmmaker Gavin O’Connor recently signing on to direct, which would bring Harley Quinn back to the big screen as well, but again Warner Bros. hasn’t set release dates for any of these films just yet which means the schedule is still a bit in flux.

Regardless, with this third Harley Quinn spinoff, Robbie hopes to realize an idea she had while making Suicide Squad—a female-centric DC movie:

“I want to see her with other women. I kept saying when we were shooting Suicide Squad, ‘She needs her girlfriends. She needs other girls around her because she loves that.’ You see it in the comics, she loves meeting people—any people—but she needs a little girl gang.”

While that would seem to also describe Gotham City Sirens, it appears there’s a completely different idea in the works as well. Moreover, there’s been little-to-no word on Gotham City Sirens for a while now, with Ayer’s involvement in that movie also up in the air. But as Robbie says, she and Warner Bros. have a few separate Harley Quinn ideas developing at the same time so they can look at the landscape and decide the best way forward.