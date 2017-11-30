Watch: Margot Robbie and Jake Gyllenhaal Interview Each Other about Fame, Blockbusters, and More

0

Awards season is in full swing, which means the various actors, filmmakers, and craftspeople involved in the year’s most critically acclaimed movies are doing the interview rounds. While some of these roundtable conversations can be a bit dull, Variety’s Actors on Actors series is almost always engaging because it allows actors to do the interviewing themselves. They pair up various performers, turn the camera on, and let their conversation flow for half an hour.

Yesterday we shared the talk between Hugh Jackman and Willem Dafoe, and today we’ve got Margot Robbie and Jake Gyllenhaal. The two talk specifically about their films—the darkly comedic Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya for Robbie and the underrated true-story drama Stronger for Gyllenhaal—shedding a lot of light on how they first got involved, some of the challenges of these two real-life roles, and some candid behind-the-scenes stories. It’s very inside baseball for those interested in that kind of thing, and given that Robbie and Gyllenhaal give two of the year’s best performances (Robbie in particular delivers the best performance of her career), it’s a fascinating discussion. Moreover, Gyllenhaal talks about his polarizing turn in Okja.

But the two don’t only talk about their movies. They also discuss fame, trying to keep their personal lives personal, blockbusters, and more. Robbie also talks a bit about her love of playing Harley Quinn, noting she hopes to be playing the character again next year—either in Suicide Squad 2, that Harley Quinn/Joker movie, or the Gotham City Sirens movie.

So carve out some time on your lunch break to see two of the most exciting actors working today discuss their craft at length.