First Look at Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

While we’ve been seeing snippets of Quentin Tarantino’s new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by way of photos from the Los Angeles set, we now have our first look at a key character in the film: Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate. This original story was concocted by Tarantino as a Pulp Fiction-esque tapestry set in 1969 Hollywood, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt leading the film as a former Western TV star and his longtime stunt double, respectively. The initial word about this film was that it was about the Manson Murders, and while that’s not necessarily the case, Sharon Tate does play a role in the movie.

Indeed, DiCaprio’s character lives next door to Tate, in the house where Tate and four others were brutally murdered by followers of Charles Manson. We have no idea exactly how this real-life event will be broached in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, or even if it’s depicted, but with Tarantino nothing’s really off the table. This is the guy who killed Hitler in Inglourious Basterds, remember, so there’s really no sense in trying to predict how this story is going to unfold.

Robbie certainly looks the part in this first-look image, which likely means she’ll be doing some location shooting soon. Tarantino and Sony Pictures were smart to release an official look at DiCaprio and Pitt in costume before filming commenced, because the set photos have been flying in hot as Tarantino has transformed a Hollywood street into a 1969 scene.

It’s unclear if Manson himself is a character in the movie, but again nothing’s really off the table. For now, check out the image of Robbie as Tate below. The ensemble also includes Timothy Olyphant, Burt Reynolds, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Al Pacino, Nicholas Hammond, and more. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26, 2019.