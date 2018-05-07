Margot Robbie Plays Rough in an Exclusive ‘Terminal’ Clip

0

Margot Robbie is following up her Academy Award-nominated self-produced role in I, Tonya with a dark and devious turn through London’s criminal underground in Terminal. The second film from her production company Lucky Chap, Terminal follows Robbie as a mysterious woman named Annie, who leads a double life and tangles up in the twisting tale of two assassins on a sinister mission. And Robbie is clearly having a ball going all-out psycho for the role — not quite to unhinged Harley Quinn territory, but pretty close in the neighborhood.

That grinning mad hatter delirium is on full display in our exclusive new clip from the film, which features a determined, dangerous, and bewigged Robbie playing rough to retrieve some vital information. The new clip is dripping in that same sleazy neon sheen we saw in the Terminal trailers, so it looks like this movie is going full-on stylizes neo-noir.

Written and directed by Vaughn Stein in his feature film debut, Terminal also stars Simon Pegg, Dexter Fletcher, Mike Myers, Matthew Lewis and Max Irons, and arrives in U.S. theaters on May 11, courtesy of RLJE Films.

Here’s the official synopsis for Terminal: