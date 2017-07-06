Marisa Tomei on Making ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Director Jon Watts

0

With Spider-Man: Homecoming opening this weekend, last week I landed an exclusive interview with Marisa Tomei. She talked about working with director Jon Watts, the way she likes to work on set, how this is a completely different take on Aunt May, and if she’s already thinking about the sequel.

As most of you know, Spider-Man: Homecoming takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and features Peter Parker trying to adjust to life back in High School while trying to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Michael Keaton, Bokeem Woodbine, Donald Glover, Hannibal Buress, Abraham Attah, Martin Starr, Tony Revolori, Michael Barbieri, and Angourie Rice. For more on the film, read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Finally, as a long-time Spider-Man fan that grew up reading all the comics, I’m happy to report Spider-Man: Homecoming is everything I wanted it to be and so much more. Not only does it have a great script, fantastic action, and perfect casting, it captures what it would really be like to be 15 years old and trying to fight crime without enough life experience. Also, while Marvel makes some great movies, I think we can all agree the weak link is some of the antagonists. That’s not the case with Michael Keaton’s Vulture. He’s a great three-dimensional villain where you can understand his motivations and empathize with what he’s trying to do. Trust me, there is no way you see Spider-Man: Homecoming and walk out disappointed.

Check out what Marisa Tomei had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and some images from the film. Spider-Man Homecoming is in theaters July 7th.

Marisa Tomei: