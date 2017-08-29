Liam Neeson Is Deep Throat in ‘Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House’ Trailer

0

Sony Pictures Classics has released the first trailer for Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House. Directed by Peter Landesman (Concussion), the film stars Liam Neeson as FBI agent Mark Felt, who would become “Deep Throat”, the anonymous whistleblower who exposed the Watergate scandal in a series of discussions with Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. The film chronicles Felt’s discovery of the Watergate scandal and subsequent decision to leak information to the Post as Richard Nixon’s White House administration began attempting to tamper with the FBI’s investigation.

The first thing that’s noticeable about this trailer is that the film is incredibly timely, almost to the point of comedy. The movie was announced back in 2006 and started shooting in May 2016, before the election of Donald Trump and Trump’s subsequent troubles with the FBI, so before you go lambasting this as “Hollywood propaganda,” know it was conceived and shot before all of the James Comey business went down.

Felt’s story is a compelling one, and I’m curious to see how Landesman frames it. The guy certainly has experience with historical dramas like Concussion and the JFK assassination film Parkland, so it’ll be interesting to see what he’s put together here.

Watch the Mark Felt trailer below. The film also stars Diane Lane, Tony Goldwyn, Josh Lucas, Michael C. Hall, Maika Monroe, Kate Walsh, and Tom Sizemore. Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and opens in theaters on September 29th.