Mark Hamill “Hopes” He’s Done with ‘Star Wars’ after ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

0

Some spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has long been touted as the ninth and final installment in the core Skywalker Saga of Star Wars films, it should go without saying that the character who started it all, Luke Skywalker, will be well and truly wrapping up his story. And it also goes without saying, but I’ll stay it anyway for the people in the back, that franchise star Mark Hamill will also be bidding a fond farewell to the title that made him a household name.

If this were any other franchise, save for comic book movies, Hamill’s send-off would have ended with The Last Jedi thanks to his heroic last stand (of sorts) and his heartfelt goodbye to all of those near and dear to him. But because Star Wars is Star Wars and all the Force-attuned Jedi Masters have a way of drifting back into the story as wisdom-dispensing Force Ghosts, fans have assumed that Hamill would return for one last slightly transparent appearance. Well, in a new video interview, Hamill himself seems to confirm as much.

Check out the video interview below (with a hat tip to /Film):

I’m glad Hamill will get a chance to distance himself from Star Wars, and focus on his voice-acting career, after The Rise of Skywalker arrives this December 20th. The man has dedicated his life to the role and its millions of fans, but he’s also done a tone of other worthy work in the years since. It’ll presumably be nice for him to transition away from the endless barrage of Star Wars questions, though I guarantee that, since Disney will keep this Force-train rolling for decades to come, he’ll also likely be involved in some capacity with future projects. Time will tell.

In the meantime, be sure to revisit some of our recent write-ups related to all things Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: