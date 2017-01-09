Mark Hamill Uses His Joker Voice for Trump’s Tweets

0

Mark Hamill’s Joker voice is so good, that I would go so far to say that it’s better than his performance as Luke Skywalker. Luke is good and all, but it’s always felt like a smaller part of a bigger narrative (as opposed to Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, who outshines his surroundings with sheer charisma). For Joker, Hamill came along and crafted something entirely unexpected and yet absolutely perfect for Batman’s key villain.

Enter the villain of our times, Donald Trump. Comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted that idea (inspired by his brother Matt) that Hamill should read Trump’s ridiculous tweets in the voice of Joker, and Hamill happily complied. Hamill has only done one so far, but it’s a good one to start with: Trump recognizing his “many enemies” in his New Year’s tweet:

While Hamill’s reading does add a lot, I think there’s a lot more room to get bizarre. For example, after Meryl Streep criticized Trump for his cruelty, Trump (predictably) struck back, calling the 3-time Academy Award-winning actress “overrated”. If Trump is going to say crazy, stupid things (and, let’s face it, he will), then it’s best to just invest in the crazy and the stupid with a cartoon character rendering Trump somehow even more cartoonish.

Sound off in the comments with any other Trump tweets you think that Hamill should tackle. Let’s hope that his mockery of Trump isn’t a one off. And if Hamill does it enough and it really gets under Trump’s skin, maybe the future President will resort to calling Star Wars overrated. I’m sure that will definitely win him some new fans.