Jedi Council: Mark Hamill Addresses Luke Skywalker Complaints in ‘The Last Jedi’

0

Today is December 21st, 2017 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Mark Ellis with Ken Napzok and Steele Saunders. Today the Council discusses:

Star Wars Movie News

Star Wars: The Last Jedi box office

Rian Johnson on Rey’s parents and the ending

Rian Johnson on working with J.J. Abrams and the new trilogy

‘Art of The Last Jedi’ reveals connections to George Lucas’ sequel trilogy ideas

Details on The Last Jedi deleted scenes

Working title of Star Wars: Episode IX revealed

What’s the Deal with Canon

Battlefront II DLC review. New missions with Iden and new maps

Poe #22

Doctor Aphra #15

Hera will appear in the Doctor Aphra comic

TWITTER QUESTIONS