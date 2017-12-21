Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Jedi Council: Mark Hamill Addresses Luke Skywalker Complaints in ‘The Last Jedi’

by      December 21, 2017

0

Today is December 21st, 2017 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Mark Ellis with Ken Napzok and Steele Saunders. Today the Council discusses:

Star Wars Movie News

  • Rian Johnson on Rey’s parents and the ending
  • Rian Johnson on working with J.J. Abrams and the new trilogy
  • ‘Art of The Last Jedi’ reveals connections to George Lucas’ sequel trilogy ideas
  • Details on The Last Jedi deleted scenes

What’s the Deal with Canon

  • Battlefront II DLC review. New missions with Iden and new maps
  • Poe #22
  • Doctor Aphra #15
  • Hera will appear in the Doctor Aphra comic

TWITTER QUESTIONS

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Helped out on ‘Greatest Showman’ Reshoots and Post-Production
Next Article
The Collider Podcast: Episode 121 – The Year in Television, 2017
Tags

Latest News