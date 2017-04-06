Watch: Mark Hamill Bad Lip Reads ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and It Is Magnificent

0

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you most likely know that in addition to his other talents, Mark Hamill is a really gifted voice talent. When it comes to doing a Bad Lip Reading of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it makes perfect sense for Hamill to be the one to do it, especially as he really nails the prefect cadence of Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher‘s speech (the video is also dedicated to Fisher).

He has a little more fun with the younger cast, including Adam Driver and John Boyega (Jessica DiCicco subs in as the voice for Rey). The bad lip reading is not only great — no surprise there — it’s really all in Hamill’s delivery. It’s also pretty hilarious since, of course, Hamill didn’t have any lines in The Force Awakens. He gets ‘em now!

Check out the video below:



Which impression or line reading was your favorite? Unsurprisingly, Kylo Ren gets some of the best material (“what do you smell like …” “I would have given it to you, but you never trusted birds …”), making him way creepier than even the original version. There are so many to choose from. Let us know what you think in the comments!

