Mark Hamill on How ‘The Last Jedi’ Is No Longer Luke’s Story

0

-

As everyone on the planet knows, opening next week is director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Unlike most movies where a lot of people know all the twists and turns before opening day, Disney and Lucasfilm have done an amazing job keeping the secrets of The Last Jedi under wraps. It’s actually a small miracle they did it considering the speed at which things leak on the internet.

Knowing the cast was extremely guarded with what they would say about their characters and the film, when I attended the Los Angeles press day, I tried my best to ask some fun questions that I knew they could answer. As you’ll see during my interview with Mark Hamill, he talked about what the biggest difference is between the Luke we see at the end of Return of the Jedi and when we see him again in The Last Jedi, and how much he pays attention to the books, video games, and other new canon merchandise when portraying Luke.

Check out what Mark Hamill had to say in the player above. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also stars Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Benicio Del Toro.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Last Jedi: