Heroes: Can a New ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Work Where the Others Have Failed?

Welcome to the 152nd episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Tuesday August 29, 2017:

Kindergarten Heroes script used as possible basis for Mark Millar movie written by Seth Grahame-Smith

Updates on Noah Hawley‘s Doctor Doom project

Will either of these Fantastic Four projects work where others have failed?

Grant Morrison‘s Happy premieres in November on SyFy

Shazam starts shooting in May with David F. Sandberg casting two different actors to play Shazam

Justice League Dark gets Jon Spaihts to write the screenplay

Runaways pilot gets great critical response

James Cameron calls Wonder Woman “a step backward”