Heroes: Can a New ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Work Where the Others Have Failed?

Welcome to the 152nd episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Tuesday August 29, 2017:

  • Kindergarten Heroes script used as possible basis for Mark Millar movie written by Seth Grahame-Smith
  • Will either of these Fantastic Four projects work where others have failed?
  • Grant Morrison‘s Happy premieres in November on SyFy
  • Shazam starts shooting in May with David F. Sandberg casting two different actors to play Shazam
  • Runaways pilot gets great critical response
  • Patty Jenkins and the world respond to Cameron’s comments “no right or wrong kind of powerful woman”

