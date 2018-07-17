Details Revealed for Mark Millar’s Netflix Adaptations; Includes ‘Empress’ and ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

0

Nearly a year after Netflix acquired comics creator Mark Millar’s Millarworld empire in its first ever acquisition, the streaming service is releasing details as to how it plans to adapt Millar’s many comics creations. The acquisition was a strategic move as Netflix aims to corner more of the marketplace while rivals gear up to unveil their own streaming service libraries (Disney, Apple, etc.). Millar is the mind behind Kick-Ass and Kingsman and there’s plenty of material to sift through, but today Netflix unveiled two TV series adaptations and three feature film adaptations currently in the works, including who’s behind them.

The big one is Jupiter’s Legacy, which will be a TV series from executive producer Steven S. DeKnight. DeKnight cut his teeth on Buffy and spearheaded Starz’s Spartacus franchise before coming on tho showrun the first season of Netflix’s Marvel series Daredevil. Recently DeKnight made his feature directorial debut with Pacific Rim Uprising, but the follow-up pretty much tanked at the box office with a worldwide total of $290 million—over $120 million less than its predecessor.

So DeKnight is now heading back to the realm of TV to tackle superheroes in Jupiter’s Legacy. Get details on the rest of the Millarworld adaptations below.