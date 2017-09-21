Director Mark Raso on His Unsentimental Road Trip Movie ‘Kodachrome’

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was director Mark Raso’s Kodachrome. Written by Jonathan Tropper (This Is Where I Leave You) and based on the 2010 New York Times’ article by A.G. Sulzberger, Kodachrome is a father/son redemption story told during a road trip to get a few rolls of Kodachrome film developed before the world’s last lab closes its doors for good. The thing to know is the father is a famous photographer who shoots exclusively on celluloid (Ed Harris) and his A&R son (Jason Sudeikis) haven’t spoken in a decade. The two are only taking this road trip together because Harris’ character is dying, and Sudeikis’ character was promised something that might help his career by going with him. Also along for the journey is Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Harris’ assistant/nurse.

Unlike some films which feature two people who haven’t spoken in years resolving all their differences in the first or second act, Ed Harris plays a real asshole that is difficult to be around. He doesn’t care how he’s treated the people around him even when this might be the last time he can resolve many old grievances. As you might expect, Ed Harris knocks it out of the park with his performance.

Shortly after seeing the film I sat down with director Mark Raso for an extended video interview. He talked about how he got involved with the project, how the script changed during development, the casting of the main actors, what he learned from early screenings, how he got Pearl Jam to give them a song for the soundtrack, the challenges of scheduling a movie, what it was like working with 21 Laps and Shawn Levy, and so much more.

Mark Raso: