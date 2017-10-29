Mark Ruffalo on Hulk’s Arc in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers 4’

0

-

Director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in select territories around the world and opens in North America next weekend. In the run-up to the Marvel film’s release, I got to sit down with Mark Ruffalo for an exclusive video interview about his work on the latest Marvel epic. He talked about his reaction when Marvel pitched him the story for Ragnarok, Hulk’s arc in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, how Ragnarok is a mini version of Planet Hulk, what it’s been like working with the Russo Brothers on the next two Avengers movies, and more.

As I’m sure you all know by now, the Thor sequel finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) stripped of his hammer by Hela (Cate Blanchett), who escapes from her Asgardian prison and lays waste to the city. Banished to a foreign planet, Thor teams up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and some new and old friends to take on Hela and protect the universe once and for all. The film also stars Tom Hiddleston, Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel House, Tadanobu Asano, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Clancy Brown, and Ray Stevenson.

I absolutely loved this movie. It’s probably the funniest Marvel movie to date and it’s also a really fun ride that’s also loaded with some incredible action set pieces. I had a smile on my face beginning to end. I can’t recommend Waititi’s film enough.

Check out what Mark Ruffalo had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Mark Ruffalo:

What was his reaction when they pitched him the story?

Talks about Hulk’s arc in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

How Ragnarok is a mini version of Planet Hulk.

How he kept thinking while filming they were breaking the Marvel Universe.

What has it been like working with the Russo Brothers on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4?

Calls the upcoming Avengers movies “funny, moving and epic.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok: