Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Might Be Directing His First Feature Next Year

0

-

With Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World opening in theaters on Christmas Day, I recently landed an exclusive interview with Mark Wahlberg. He talked about how Ridley Scott first told him about the reshoots, how they only finished working on the film a few weeks ago, his crazy last few months, and more. In addition, while Wahlberg has produced and acted in countless films, he’s never tried his hand at directing. But that might be about to change. During the interview, he revealed he might be directing something next year that’s based on a true story that took place in Wisconsin.

If you’re not familiar with All the Money in the World, the movie centers on the Getty family, with Charlie Plummer as Getty III and Michelle Williams as his mother Gail Harris, and their attempts to secure money for the 16-year-old’s ransom. It’s a stranger-than-fiction story about a tight-fisted billionaire (Christopher Plummer) whose refusal to pony up the dough resulted in increasing violence against Getty III. However, Scott’s action-focused treatment centers on Mark Wahlberg’s Fletcher Chase, a former CIA operative who was also Getty’s business manager, who is tasked with getting the teenager back safely. Despite all the drama surrounding the production, the film is a tightly threaded thriller with a fantastic performance by Christopher Plummer. It’s also incredible to think he hadn’t shot a frame of film until a few weeks ago.

Check out what Mark Wahlberg had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Mark Wahlberg:

On his crazy schedule the last few months.

Talks about the reshoots which just happened weeks ago.

Talks about how Ridley Scott told him about the reshoots and why he wanted to do them.

When is he going to direct his first feature? Says it might be happening this time next year and it’s based on a true story that took place in Wisconsin.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: