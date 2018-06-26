Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg Teaming up Again for New Netflix Crime Drama

0

Mark Wahblerg and Peter Berg can’t stop, won’t stop making action dramas together. The duo is heading to streaming this time, teaming up once again for the Netflix movie Wonderland, adapted from Robert B. Parker’s best-selling detective novel series.

Originally written by Parker and later by Ace Atkins, the Spenser book series follows the detective Spenser (no first name, thank you very much), a hard-boiled private eye in the tradition of Philip Marlowe. The character first appeared in the 1973 novel The Godwulf Manuscript, Parker’s debut crime novel, and has since appeared in almost fifty books.

Per THR, the story for for the film comes from the book series and follows “a man fresh out of prison who is sucked back into Boston’s underbelly while he uncovers the truth a bout a sensational murder.” The screenplay comes from Sean O’Keefe.

Neal H. Mortitz (Fast & Furious franchise) will produce the film via his Original Film banner, alongside Stephen Levinson (Entourage), Wahlberg, and Berg under his Film 44 banner.

Wonderland marks the fifth feature film collaboration for Wahlberg and Berg, following Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriot’s Day, and Mile 22, the latter of which arrives in theaters this August.