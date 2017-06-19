Mark Wahlberg on ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ and If He’s Done with the Franchise

0

With Transformers: The Last Knight about to open around the world, the other day I landed an exclusive interview with Mark Wahlberg. He talks about the biggest challenge making The Last Knight, if he’s coming back for another sequel, memorable moments from filming, if director Michael Bay ever got mad at him on set, and more. In addition, since Wahlberg is a huge New England sports fan, I asked if he had to give up two of the four New England sports team, which two would he stop watching?

As most of you know from the trailers, the fifth installment expands the mythology of the Transformers universe by introducing a medieval-centric backstory with Mark Wahlberg reprising his lead role from Transformers: Age of Extinction. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin.

Check out what Wahlberg had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and a few images.

Mark Wahlberg:

Would he give up making movies or being friends with all stars of the New England sports teams?

If he’s forced to give up 2 of the 4 New England sports team which two would he stop watching?

Has Michael Bay ever flipped out on him while filming?

What was the biggest challenge of making The Last Knight?

Memorable moments from filming.

Is he coming back for another Transformers movie?

Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight: