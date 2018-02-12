‘Marrowbone’: First Trailer Gets to the Heart of Sergio G. Sánchez’s Horror Movie

0

Sergio G. Sánchez, the award-winning writer behind The Orphanage and The Impossible, makes his feature directorial debut with Marrowbone, an upcoming haunted house horror tale that tells a harrowing story about the title family. The first trailer for the film is now available to view, thanks to Magnolia Pictures and Magnet Releasing, and it offers an early look at a horror movie that has some familiar elements but also feels like something entirely different. This is how you put a trailer for a horror movie together, leaving the audience intrigued and wanting to see more. The killer cast is just one highlight of this family-focused fright-fest.

Marrowbone stars George MacKay (Captain Fantastic), Anya Taylor-Joy (The VVitch, Split), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Matthew Stagg (Macbeth) and Mia Goth (A Cure for Wellness). Look for Marrowbone in theaters, On Demand, on Amazon Video and iTunes April 13th.

Check out the first trailer for Marrowbone below:

Four siblings seek refuge in an old home after the death of their mother, only to discover that the house has another, more sinister, inhabitant, in this haunting directorial debut from Sergio G. Sánchez, screenwriter of The Orphanage and The Impossible.

Collider got a chance to check out Marrowbone during the Toronto International Film Festival last fall where Steve Weintraub sat down with director Sanchez and star MacKay to talk about the picture. During the interview, the duo talk about the story they describe as a “dark fairytale”, the timeless nature of the movie, and watching the on-screen family bond during the production. They also talked about deleted scenes and an alternate ending, some of which fans may get to see in the eventual home release. But until then, we’ll just have to wait for Marrowbone to arrive this April.