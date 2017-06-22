‘Marshall’ Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Fights the Good Fight in Courtroom Thriller

0

Open Road Films has released the first Marshall trailer. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the story follows the early days of crusading lawyer Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman), who would eventually go on to fight for Brown v. Board of Education and become the nation’s first African-American Supreme Court justice. Oddly, rather than tell a story about those more notable achievements, the story of Marshall looks at his early days as a lawyer defending black men accused of crimes they didn’t commit. The movie follows the case of Marshall defending black chauffeur Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), who was accused by his white employer, Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson), of sexual assault and attempted murder.

While the trailer doesn’t make it look like the movie will be game-changer when it comes to courtroom thrillers or biopics, it still looks like a solid story, and certainly one worth telling. Marshall is a compelling figure, and he’s played by a terrific actor in Boseman, so I’m eager to see how this all comes together.

Check out the Marshall trailer below. The film opens October 13th and also stars Josh Gad, Dan Stevens, and James Cromwell.

