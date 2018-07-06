Martin Kove on ‘Cobra Kai’, His Role in Season 2, ‘The Karate Kid’, and More

0

One of 2018’s most surprising success stories has been Cobra Kai. The original YouTube Red series hails from creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald and is a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise, picking up 34 years after the events of the first Karate Kid movie. The story follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), which rekindles his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

The series debuted to immense interest and wildly positive reviews, and one of the aspects of the show that most delighted fans was the inclusion of so many actors from the original film—including Martin Kove, who reprised his role as John Kreese. Recently, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub caught up with Kove at the Saturn Awards, and the actor discussed the surprise success of the series, what convinced him to sign on, how he had to keep quiet about his involvement, and whether he’ll be back for Cobra Kai Season 2. Kove also reminisces a bit about the original Karate Kid, revealing that he and other cast members weren’t fond of the film’s title while it was being made.

Check out the full interview in the video above. Cobra Kai Season 2 will debut sometime in the future on YouTube Red.

