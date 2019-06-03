First Trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan Netflix Documentary ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, which was indeed directed by Martin Scorsese. That’s right. The Netflix gangster drama The Irishman isn’t the only movie Scorsese will release this year, as he also helmed an ambitious documentary about legendary musician Bob Dylan for Netflix.

The focus of Rolling Thunder Revue is on the 1975 cross-country tour that Dylan embarked on with a busload of musicians, which was marked by playful new creative techniques and a theatricality rarely seen in Dylan’s career. The film boasts footage that was previously abandoned for decades, now newly restored, along with present-day interviews with Dylan himself and folks like Joan Baez, Sam Shepard, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, and Allen Ginsberg.

This isn’t Scorsese’s first documentary, as he previously helmed the epic HBO music documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World. The guy obviously knows his way around a story, but his passion for music also seeps through in these documentaries and I can’t wait to see what revelations await in this Bob Dylan documentary.

Watch the Rolling Thunder Revue trailer below, followed by the poster. The documentary premieres on Netflix and in select theaters on June 12th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Rolling Thunder Revue: