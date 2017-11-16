Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Scorsese Asks Netflix For ‘The Irishman’ Theatrical Release; Michael Rapaport In Studio

by      November 16, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday November 15th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Mark Reilly, Michael Rapaport, and Natasha Martinez discuss the following:

  • Martin Scorsese asking Netflix for theatrical release for The Irishman
  • Interview segment with Michael Rapaport This Book Has Balls: Sports Rants from the MVP of Talking Trash
  • First poster released for Rampage starring Dwayne Johnson
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter

