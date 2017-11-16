Movie Talk: Scorsese Asks Netflix For ‘The Irishman’ Theatrical Release; Michael Rapaport In Studio

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday November 15th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Mark Reilly, Michael Rapaport, and Natasha Martinez discuss the following:
- Martin Scorsese asking Netflix for theatrical release for The Irishman
- Interview segment with Michael Rapaport This Book Has Balls: Sports Rants from the MVP of Talking Trash
- Disney’s Prince Charming sets writer-director Stephen Chbosky
- 4 new TV spots released for Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- First poster released for Rampage starring Dwayne Johnson
- The new title for the Fantastic Beasts sequel released- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter