Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ to Open the 2019 New York Film Festival

The New York Film Festival has landed quite the opener. NYFF announced today that this year’s fest will open with Martin Scorsese’s new gangster movie, The Irishman. The expensive Netflix movie uses digital de-aging to tell the story of hitman Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) and his relationship with mob boss Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

In a press release, New York Film Festival director Kent Jones said of the film:

“The Irishman is so many things: rich, funny, troubling, entertaining and, like all great movies, absolutely singular,” said New York Film Festival Director and Selection Committee Chair Kent Jones. “It’s the work of masters, made with a command of the art of cinema that I’ve seen very rarely in my lifetime, and it plays out at a level of subtlety and human intimacy that truly stunned me. All I can say is that the minute it was over my immediate reaction was that I wanted to watch it all over again.”

It’s been a while since Scorsese tackled a mob movie, and with De Niro, Pacino, and Pesci coming together, it’s one of our most-anticipated films of the year.

Check out the first images from The Irishman below. The 2019 NYFF runs from September 27 – October 13th. The Irishman hits Netflix and theaters later this year.