Watch Martin Starr Go Comic Book Shopping with Collider

Do you like comics and celebrities who also happen to like comics? You’re in luck! We at Collider have a variety of original shows ranging from panel-style Movie Talk to the more utility-based Best Movies on Netflix, and now we’re happy to introduce a brand new show for our channel: Comic Book Shopping. Each episode will find a different celebrity or personality going to a local comics shop with host Jon Schnepp and sifting through and discussing their favorite comics.

In this third episode, Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Martin Starr joins Schnepp to talk about his role in the Marvel Studios film while perusing a variety of comics at Meltdown Comics. Starr’s dry sensibility is on full display throughout, but the actor also discusses the comics origin of his character in Homecoming and how the film is a Freaks and Geeks reunion of sorts given that co-star John Francis Daley co-wrote the script. Starr also talks about some of his favorite comics, the first comic he fell in love with, and comics-friendly safe words to use during S&M.

Check out the third episode of Comic Book Shopping in the video above, and if you missed our previous episodes check out our chat with Preacher executive producer Evan Goldberg here and our Linkin Park episode here.