Watch: The Cast and Filmmakers Behind the MCU Come Together to Celebrate 10-Year-Anniversary

If you need proof that what Marvel Studios has accomplished in the last ten years is remarkable, look at how many others have tried and failed to emulate their success. Kevin Feige took a big risk, but it paid off and reshaped Hollywood. So I don’t really mind that Marvel Studios is taking a victory lap to celebrate its 10-year-anniversary, kicking things off with a “class photo” that includes more than 80 actors and filmmakers who have participated in the MCU. Naturally, Robert Downey Jr. and Feige are sitting front-and-center as well they should be. Although The Dark Knight is considered the “best” superhero movie, Iron Man, which came out the same year, is the one that had a larger impact, and this photo is proof.

Marvel will keep the train rolling on their 10-year celebration with “exclusive consumer products and collectibles, along with in-theater events and much more in the coming months.” Additionally, Marvel is also launching a 10-year sweepstakes “from February 8 to March 15. Each week of the sweepstakes features a different Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Fans can post a photo of themselves on Twitter or Instagram and/or tweet their favorite personal memory from the film of the week using the film hashtag and #Marvel10YearSweepstakes to be entered for a chance to win.” The grand prize is a “Captain Marvel” set visit; Marvel Studios visit and tour; tickets to Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere; all transportation and lodging; and more.”

Check out the photo, a behind-the-scenes look at the gathering, and a list of all the participants below: