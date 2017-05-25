‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Season 4 to Feature “Secret Wars” Storyline

0

Well before Marvel’s Avengers reunite in live-action form for Avengers: Infinity War next May, their cartoon counterparts will be teaming up for Season 4 of Marvel’s Avengers on Disney XD. Previously subtitled with “Ultron Revolution”, it’s been revealed that the new arc for the upcoming season will in fact be “Secret Wars”, based on the limited series comic book crossover event from the mid-80s. But it’s not just the one-hour premiere this June that should have fans excited; Disney XD will also be airing a number of shorts to introduce the newest members of the Avengers team in order to bring everyone up to speed.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will unite for the one-hour premiere on Saturday, June 17th at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Disney XD. The shorts will feature Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man, Wasp, and Vision in flashback sequences that introduce their powers; that’ll start on Friday, June 2nd. Read on for more on the upcoming season, its schedule, and the first images from Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

Picking up right after the events of season three “Ultron Revolution,” the fourth season finds Tony Stark trapped in another dimension. While the Avengers muster all of their knowledge and strength to try and find a way to bring him back, they are attacked by a new Cabal of villains who scatter the mighty heroes across space and time. With the help of the Black Panther’s new team, including Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man, Wasp and Vision, the Avengers must reunite in time to save the universe.

The multiplatform schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, JUNE 2 – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Six original shorts will debut daily on Disney XD linear, on-demand and digital platforms. All six shorts will be available on Friday, June 2, on the Disney XD App. In the animated shorts, we meet the newest Avengers in a flashback sequence to learn about their background, super powers and, ultimately, what makes them super heroes.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

One-hour premiere of “Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars” season four featuring back-to-back episodes on Disney XD (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. EDT). The first two episodes will also be available on the Disney XD App and Disney XD VOD. “Avengers No More – Part 1″ (11:30 a.m. EDT) – While trying to rescue Tony Stark from another dimension, the Avengers battle the Leader and his newly formed Cabal. “Avengers No More – Part 2″ (12:00 p.m. EDT) – Black Panther assembles a new team of Avengers to stop the Leader and free the original Avengers.



The series stars: Mick Wingert as Iron Man, Fred Tatasciore as Hulk, Roger Craig Smith as Captain America, Travis Willingham as Thor, Troy Baker as Hawkeye, Laura Bailey as Black Widow, Bumper Robinson as Falcon, David Kaye as Vision, James Matthis III as Black Panther, Kathreen Khavari as Ms. Marvel, Josh Keaton as Ant-Man, Kari Wahlgren as Wasp and Grey Griffin as Captain Marvel.

Produced by Marvel Animation, the series’ creative team includes executive producers Alan Fine, Dan Buckley, Joe Quesada, Cort Lane, Eric Radomski, and Jeph Loeb; co-executive producers Stan Lee and Stephen Wacker; supervising producers Eugene Son, Danielle Wolff, and Harrison Wilcox; and supervising director Jeff Allen.