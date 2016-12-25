We Sorted the ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Characters into Hogwarts Houses

0

One thing is clear about Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War: the cast is humongous. While this is technically a Captain America story, the film is also a follow-up to Avengers: Age of Ultron in that it finds Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers now leading a new lineup of Avengers as he subsequently butts heads with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark over governmental oversight of said Avengers. As the title suggests, a Civil War breaks out with a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters choosing sides and trading blows.

So given that we here at Collider are big fans of the Marvel Studios universe and all things Harry Potter related, we figured we should sort the film’s main superheroes into their respective Hogwarts houses. You know, as one does. The Hogwarts houses of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter universe signify the diverse personalities of those that land in either Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff, and to be honest the characters of Civil War fit into their respective houses quite well.

So, without further ado, we offer the complete and official Hogwarts sortings for Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Falcon, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Vision, and Spider-Man.