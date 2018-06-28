Comic-Con: Marvel to Bring ‘Cloak & Dagger’, ‘Black Panther’s Quest’ and ‘Marvel Rising’

0

Marvel Television and Marvel Animation are returning to San Diego Comic-Con with a jam-packed lineup of panels, signings, and fan-first experiences, including Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Marvel’s Iron Fist, Legion, The Gifted, Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest and the brand-new project Marvel Rising. Their not-to-be-missed panels will include exclusive footage and surprise appearances, as well as star-studded autograph signing sessions, all starting Thursday, July 19th and continuing through Sunday, July 22nd.

We’ve gathered together the full rundown of Marvel panels and available content for attendees below. For more exciting Marvel highlights and news during San Diego Comic Con 2018, tune in to the Marvel livestream at http://marvel.com/SDCC2018 starting Thursday, July 19th.

THURSDAY, JULY 19TH

MARVEL ANIMATION PRESENTS: MARVEL RISING

3:15 PM – 4:15 PM in Room 6DE

Marvel Rising brings together the next generation of Marvel Super Heroes for the next generation of Marvel fans. This is your chance to be among the first to see a sneak peek of this group of powered teens and their adventures that are full of heart, action, comedy, and powerful messages for every kind of Marvel fan. Join our Quake Chloe Bennet (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nashville) our Squirrel Girl Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us, Silicon Valley), our Ms. Marvel Kathreen Khavari (Big Little Lies, Marvel’s Avengers), our Patriot Kamil McFadden (K.C. Undercover, Grown Ups 2), Mairghread Scott (Writer, Marvel Rising), Cort Lane (SVP, Animation and Family Entertainment), Marsha Griffin (VP, Animation Current Series and Development), and Sana Amanat (VP, Content and Character Development) as well as additional surprise guests for an action-packed panel that will showcase the first look of the animated shorts, special announcements, and so much more.

MARVEL’S IRON FIST

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM in Ballroom 20

Be among the first to get the exclusive inside scoop on what’s in-store for season two of Marvel’s Iron Fist as Danny Rand and Colleen Wing set off on a new adventure as the protectors of lower NYC. Join Executive Producer and Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb, and surprise guests in what is sure to be a high-octane panel you don’t want to miss!

MARVEL’S CLOAK & DAGGER – FAN ACTIVATION (on-site through Sunday)

10:00 AM Petco Park