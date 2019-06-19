Marvel Making a Return to Hall H for San Diego Comic-Con 2019

0

After taking a break for exactly one (1) year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will make its return to San Diego Comic-Con‘s Hall H panel in 2019, according to Deadline. This is actually some intriguing news, considering that A) Fellow comic book movie-makin’ studio Warner Bros. has decided to skip the main stage festivities this year, and B) We pretty much don’t know a single concrete thing about Disney’s MCU plans following this month’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

So what are we most likely to see? An official slate, for one, which would probably give us an idea of the studio’s plans well into the future. As for actual footage, director Cate Shortland‘s standalone Black Widow movie is the most realistic option, considering its the only MCU film rumored to be in production right now. An appearance from Shortland and Scarlett Johannson, maybe even David Harbour, plus a logo reveal is your safest bet.

Coming hot down the pipeline, you also have The Eternals, which seems to sprout a new casting rumor every day, as well as Destin Daniel Cretton‘s Shang-Chi and Scott Derrickson‘s Doctor Strange sequel. There’s also the Disney+ live-action series to consider—we already know first looks at the Loki standalone series starring Tom Hiddleston have started to sneak their way to the public—but it almost seems more likely that those shows would be saved for Disney’s D23 Expo a month after Comic-Con. Although, this year’s D23 is probably going to be mighty Star Wars heavy…

The last time the MCU rolled into San Diego, back in 2017, the audience in Hall H got a first look at Avengers: Infinity War—how young and un-scarred we all were—as well as a live appearance from stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Sebastian Stan, and Anthony Mackie.