Heroes: Marvel and DC in 2018 So Far and What’s to Come

June 4, 2018

On this 250th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Amy Dallen, Robert Meyer Burnett, Markeia McCarty, and Coy Jandreau discuss the following:

  1. The panel reviews the best superhero films from the first half of 2018 including Black PantherAvengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2.
  2. The panel looks at all the current TV series based on comic book properties that are available for fans to enjoy.
  3. The panel reveals what they’d like to see from the world of superheroes in Film and TV during the second half of 2018.
  4. Geoff Johns and Patty Jenkins did a social media tease of WW84 for Wonder Woman 2.
  5. Deadline is reporting that Jason Momoa and Colin Hardy have left the Sony reboot of The Crow Reborn.
  6. Evan Peters tells ScreenRant that Quicksilver will be much more of a superhero in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
  7. FX announced that Legion has been picked up for a Season 3.
  8. Joe Russo and Anthony Russo confirmed to The Huffington Post which offscreen characters also died in Avengers: Infinity War.
  9. Behind the scenes pictures and videos popped up on Twitter of Ben Barnes shooting scenes as Jigsaw for The Punisher Season 2.
  10. Is Fox/Disney merger is causing significant delays in series for New Warriors and getting the next seasons for The Gifted?
  11. Sony removed Silver & Black from their 2019 lineup and Gina Prince-Bythewood revealed that they are still “pounding out the script”.
  12. Justin Kroll of Variety revealed that The Penguin is rumored to be the villain in either Matt Reeves’ The Batman or Birds of Prey.
  13. Rob Liefeld takes to Instagram to reveal his design for The Pouch character that will make its debut in Bloodstrike #23.
  14. Twitter Questions
