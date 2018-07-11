Heroes: Which Marvel & DC Characters Should Square Off in a Movie?

0

On this 261st episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Amy Dallen, Claire Lim, and Jay Washington discuss the following, plus answer these Twitter questions:

The panel gives their thoughts on the studio offerings at next week’s San Diego Comic Con now that Marvel Studios will not be attending the convention.

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes creator and writer Ian Jones-Quartey stops by to talk about superheroes, comic books, and his animated series.

How does listening to Heroes on the podcast feed affect the YouTube clicks and views of the show?

Will we ever see a time where three different MCU films in a given year are all parts of the same story?

Season 2 of Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix was a slow build. Would it have benefitted from a more traditional release schedule instead of releasing all the episodes at once?

How would you incorporate Robin into Matt Reeves‘ The Batman movie?

What would your dream match-up in a movie be if you could pit a Marvel hero or villain against a DC hero or villain?

Do you think Sony will keep their R-rating for Venom or do you think they’ll switch it to a more heavy PG-13 rating?

What if Thanos was right? What if we skip ahead 5 years in Avengers 4 and the universe is actually peaceful and happy? What should the Avengers do then?

Do you think we’ll get the first trailer for the Hellboy reboot at Comic-Con?

How would you feel if the MCU or DCEU created a brand-new hero or villain that did not come straight from the comic books?