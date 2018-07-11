Heroes: Which Marvel & DC Characters Should Square Off in a Movie?

On this 261st episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Amy Dallen, Claire Lim, and Jay Washington discuss the following, plus answer these Twitter questions:
- The panel gives their thoughts on the studio offerings at next week’s San Diego Comic Con now that Marvel Studios will not be attending the convention.
- OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes creator and writer Ian Jones-Quartey stops by to talk about superheroes, comic books, and his animated series.
- How does listening to Heroes on the podcast feed affect the YouTube clicks and views of the show?
- Will we ever see a time where three different MCU films in a given year are all parts of the same story?
- Season 2 of Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix was a slow build. Would it have benefitted from a more traditional release schedule instead of releasing all the episodes at once?
- How would you incorporate Robin into Matt Reeves‘ The Batman movie?
- What would your dream match-up in a movie be if you could pit a Marvel hero or villain against a DC hero or villain?
- Do you think Sony will keep their R-rating for Venom or do you think they’ll switch it to a more heavy PG-13 rating?
- What if Thanos was right? What if we skip ahead 5 years in Avengers 4 and the universe is actually peaceful and happy? What should the Avengers do then?
- Do you think we’ll get the first trailer for the Hellboy reboot at Comic-Con?
- How would you feel if the MCU or DCEU created a brand-new hero or villain that did not come straight from the comic books?
- It looks like Spider-Man will be abroad in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Can we expect Kraven the Hunter, who is based out of Europe, to appear as one of the villains in the movie?