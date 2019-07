0

Today at their Comic-Con panel, Marvel officially announced Eternals. Chloe Zhao (The Rider) will direct the film, which is slated for release on November 6, 2020. Zhao says that although the lead characters are immortals, the film will explore what it’s like to be human. Angelina Jolie will star as Athena alongside Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Salma Hayek. Madden plays Icarus while Hayek is on board as Ajax.

