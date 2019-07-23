Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Explained: Who Are Angelina Jolie & Co. Playing, Anyway?

0

Back in 2013 and early 2014, lots of folks had reservations about just how successful James Gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy would be. The well-established MCU hadn’t tackled anything quite like the rag-tag team of space adventurers up until that point and they weren’t exactly household names among any but the diehard comics fans. That gamble worked out pretty well. After two films, with another one on the way, an animated series and a spinoff of shorts, video games, theme park attractions and more, the franchise is humming along fine on its own. And it has likely paved the way for the MCU’s next big gamble, Eternals.

Don’t feel too bad if you haven’t heard of this Marvel Comics’ title team that was originally introduced back in 1976, courtesy of the legendary Jack Kirby. The title centered on a fictional species of humans, an offshoot of Earth’s evolutionary process that was apparently kickstarted by aliens known as Celestials. The superpowered Eternals were intended to be immortal defenders of Earth, which led them into centuries of battle against the opposing force known as the Deviants. (Thanos was born to Eternals but had the Deviant gene, so if you’re familiar with him, you’re halfway to understanding the mythology already!) So who exactly are they and what can we expect from these relatively obscure characters? We’ve given you a primer below to tell you just that.

Directed by Chloé Zhao (The Rider) and starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and Brian Tyree Henry, Eternals is slated to hit theaters on November 6, 2020 as the second film in the MCU’s Phase Four. Be sure to get caught up on all things Eternals below, and read on for a character-by-character breakdown: