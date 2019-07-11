Marvel’s ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Series Recruits ‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad

0

When we last reported on Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, Captain America: Civil War stars Daniel Brühl and Emily Van Camp were in talks to join Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and veteran TV helmer Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) had just signed on to direct from a script by Malcolm Spellman (Empire). Well, it seems that Spellman will be getting a helping hand from none other than Derek Kolstad, the man who created the Baba Yaga, aka John Wick.

TheWrap broke the news and Collider has since confirmed that Kolstad is now involved with the six-part series, though as always, Marvel declined to comment.

It’s unclear whether Spellman had been tapped to write all six episodes or just one of them, nor do we know whether The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a writer’s room, like most TV series. TheWrap reported that Kolstad had joined the writing team, but we have no way of knowing whether that’s a reference to Spellman, or a larger group of scribes. Either way, Kolstad knows his way around an action sequence, which bodes well for this starry small-screen effort.

There’s no word on what the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will entail, but Mackie is expected to appear as Captain America after picking up Chris Evans‘ shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Van Camp and Brühl would return as Sharon Carter and the villainous Baron Zemo, respectively.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of several MCU spinoffs in the works at Disney+, as Marvel is also developing Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and an untitled series starring Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye. These small-screen stories will also play a significant part in the next phase of the MCU and compliment Marvel’s theatrical films. Disney+ will launch on Nov. 12, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to arrive in August 2020.

“These will be major storylines, set within the MCU, with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen,” Marvel’s Kevin Feige said at an investor event in April. “A post-Endgame MCU will be extremely different and extremely focused on Disney+ tying into our future movies.”

Kolstad is coming off the global success of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which has grossed $311 million worldwide. He has been developing an adaptation of the popular video game Just Cause, and he recently sold an action pitch titled Booker to Sony. Kolstad is represented by APA and Circle of Confusion.