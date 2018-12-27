Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige on the Timeline for Developing Fox’s Marvel Properties

0

Marvel Studios has been doing just fine with their collection of in-house superheroes over the last 10 years, but Disney’s acquisition of Fox (and their own Marvel properties) has fans buzzing with anticipation. Having flagship titles and characters like Fantastic Four and the X-Men, among many others, back under Disney/Marvel’s control would open up even bigger storytelling possibilities and crazy comic book crossovers in the future. So how soon can we expect to hear news on that front?

In the 100th episode of Playback with Kris Tapley, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reflects back on the last 10 years of the MCU and looks ahead to the shared cinematic universe’s possible future. The conversation eventually turned to the planned timeline of adapting Fox’s current Marvel properties, but it began with the impossible dream that started in 2008:

“It’s surreal. In one way it’s incredibly satisfying. In the other way it’s nearly unbelievable from where we started. There were days when I wasn’t sure we would be able to get ‘Iron Man’ in theaters. There were days when I thought ‘Avengers’ was a pipe dream. And there were days after ‘Avengers’ where I thought, ‘Well, where do we go?’”

But as for the question of whether or not Feige has been given the green light to start developing stories based on Fox’s current Marvel properties or not …

“No, not yet, but we’ve been told it’s looking very, very good and could happen in the first six months of next year … The notion of the characters that had previously been under a Fox agreement coming back is great. It’s nice when a company that created all these characters can have access to all those characters. It’s unusual not to; Marvel’s been in a unique position to not have access to those characters for a long time … But in terms of actually thinking about it and actually planning things, we haven’t started that yet.”

So while Feige’s production schedule is officially booked until 2020, and obviously more loosely set in the years after that thanks to multiple feature films and TV series on the docket, things are likely to get even busier with the impending Fox properties being folded in. And a more exciting proposition than the fact that new Marvel movies are on the way is the hope and promise that Feige’s leadership will help to pave the way for new voices who will get a chance to carry the torch and shepherd new, groundbreaking films in to theaters for decades to come.