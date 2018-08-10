All 20 MCU Movies to Be Re-Released in IMAX for Marvel’s 10th Anniversary Film Festival

0

Ever wish you could go back and see that Captain America: The Winter Soldier freeway scene in IMAX? Or maybe revisit The Avengers‘ iconic Battle of New York on the biggest big screen? Well, today’s your lucky day. Marvel Studios, Disney and IMAX are teaming up for a 10th anniversary film festival that will, for the first time, present all 20 MCU movies in select IMAX theaters across the U.S. and Canada. The epic marathon kicks off on August 30, including three films that never been presented in IMAX Experience before: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: The First Avenger.

For the first five days of the Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival, all 20 films will be show in their release order. After that, IMAX will screen two theme days dedicated to “Origins” and “Team Ups,” and the festival will conclude on September 6 with screening for two films chosen by the fans. You can cast your vote on which two films should make the cut over on @IMAX on Twitter.

“We knew we wanted to go big to celebrate 10 years of Marvel Studios, and you can’t get any bigger than IMAX,” said Kevin Feige, Producer and President of Marvel Studios, in a press release. “This is an incredible celebration for fans. They will be able to see all of Marvel Studios’ films back-to-back and really be immersed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The 10th Anniversary Film Festival runs from August 30 to September 6. You can get tickets and find theaters near you at the official IMAX site, and watch the trailer for the event below.



For a bit more detail on what to expect from the IMAX re-mastering, check out the summary below: