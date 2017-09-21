Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Heroes: Should Marvel Have Made ‘Inhumans’ a Movie Instead of a TV Show?

by      September 21, 2017

0

Welcome to the 169th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We answer your Twitter questions on this Thursday September 21, 2017:

  • Fan Twitter Questions
  • Sweaty Question of the Week!
doom-patrol-artwork

Image via DC Comics

Related Content
Previous Article
Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘American Made’
Next Article
'Kingsman: The Golden Circle': Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal on the Benefits…
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News