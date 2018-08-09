Movie Talk: Marvel Reportedly Asking Disney to Bring James Gunn Back for ‘Guardians 3’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:
- Variety reports that Sony is scrapping Silver & Black in favor of a Black Cat and a Silver Sable standalone movie, that Venom will be a hard PG-13 movie, and that Sony is open to having some of their Marvel characters appear in the MCU.
- Deadline is reporting that James Gunn might be returning to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due to some back channel negotiations between Marvel and Disney.
- Collider is exclusively reporting that X-Men: Dark Phoenix is not undergoing three months of reshoots as LaPresse reported. The reshoots will only be two and half weeks.
- Collider exclusively reports that Adam Pally and Neal McDonough have signed on to join Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog live action movie.