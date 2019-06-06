Exclusive: All MCU Movies Will Be Released in 4K

0

If you love physical media like I do, you’ve been keeping a close eye on 4K releases. For me, it takes a film that I really love and really demands the 4K visuals for me to pull the trigger, but when I do, I’ve had zero regrets about making the upgrade. Marvel has made sure that their newer titles all get 4K re-releases, and now they’re starting to dig into their back catalogue as well. In the lead-up to Avengers: Endgame, they re-released The Avengers and Captain America trilogy on 4K, and they looked terrific. I was blown away by how good Captain America: The First Avenger in particular looked.

Steve Weintraub recently interviewed Captain Marvel executive producers Victoria Alonso and Jonathan Schwartz for the film’s home release, and asked about if Marvel was planning 4K releases for their other movies. Alonso replied:

“We are going to remaster all of our films in 4K. We’re in the process of doing that, so it’s all happening.”

This is an incredibly exciting prospect since the 4K transfers are so superior, and as the Captain America movies show, Marvel is clearly taking care with these new 4K releases to make it worth the purchase. Personally, I’m excited to get Iron Man and Guardians of the Galaxy when those finally arrive. Unfortunately, there’s no time table yet for the releases. I’m also curious if Marvel might attempt a massive 4K box set with all their movies for serious collectors, but the price point on that may be a little too high. But if I have to get a few of my favorites separately on 4K, that’s no big deal.

Check out the interview above and be on the lookout for more with Alonso and Schwartz. Captain Marvel arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 11th. The film is currently available on Digital HD and will be available to stream on Disney+.

