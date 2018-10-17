Netflix Addresses The Future of Their Marvel Shows

0

If you’re worried about the future of the Marvel universe on Netflix, that’s certainly understandable. After all, the streaming service started strong with Daredevil and Jessica Jones, two fresh Marvel adaptations far removed from the popcorn entertainment of the big screen MCU, which offered fans a darker, more character-driven spin on the source material. Then Luke Cage arrived to mixed reviews, Iron Fist and The Defenders landed with a thud, and the second solo seasons failed to generate the buzz or excitement of their predecessors. Heck, everyone’s fav Rosario Dawson even set the stage for her exit.

Then Disney made plans for their own streaming service and broke out the big guns by planning series for MCU faves Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), which threw the state of the Netflix Marvel-verse into question. So naturally, when Netflix cancelled Iron Fist last week, people officially started to get concerned.

Alas, it seems that Netflix’s Marvel shows aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos suggested in a blunt, brief and clear comment. Per Inverse, Sarandos said, “Those shows are for us to cancel and we’re super happy with their performance so far.”

Well, that’s certainly a relief! The state of what Netflix can and cannot do with regards to Marvel properties remains somewhat ambiguous, but Sarandos seems to have clarified a key point: whether or not they can create new shows about new Marvel heroes, it’s their prerogative how long they want to keep their existing titles on the air. And that’s sure to be good news for Daredevil fans, who await the arrival of the series’ third season, which has been racking up glowing reviews (including one from Collider’s Vinne Mancuso).

What remains to be seen is how Netflix will shape their Marvel universe from here. Will they attempt another large-scale crossover a la The Defenders? After all, the official Iron Fist cancellation read, “While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.” That must mean Danny Rand (or perhaps another Iron Fist) is headed to a new or existing series, but which one and when? Only time will tell, but at least we know that the decision is in Netflix’s hands and if they’re “super happy,” then the Netflix Marvel series probably aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.