Marvel’s ‘New Warriors’ Comedy Gets Series Order on Freeform

Last summer, Marvel and ABC Studios were shopping around a comedy version of New Warriors, one that would feature Squirrel Girl and likely appeal to a younger audience. Marvel hasn’t had a lot of success on broadcast with its series — Agent Carter was cancelled, Marvel’s Most Wanted wasn’t picked up, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (though it’s gotten much better this season) still struggles mightily in the ratings. But on Netflix and more recently FX (with the excellent Legion), Marvel has been exploring its comic properties in some different ways. The New Warriors project has now found a home on Freeform, suggesting the desire may be for it to appeal to a younger audience alongside the upcoming Cloak & Dagger series.

According to Freeform,

“Marvel’s New Warriors” is about six young people with powers living and working together. With powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers, the New Warriors want to make a difference in the world … even if the world isn’t ready. Not quite super, not yet heroes, “Marvel’s New Warriors” is about that time in your life when you first enter adulthood and feel like you can do everything and nothing at once – except in this world, bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.

The series will feature fan-favorite “Squirrel Girl” (Doreen Green) as a totally empowering fan girl—tough, optimistic and a natural leader. Doreen is confident and has the powers of a squirrel … She’s acrobatic, can fight and talk to other squirrels. Her most important trait is that she has faith in people and teaches them to believe in themselves. Additional cast to be announced.

The show is being developed as a 10-episode half-hour series, even though as Craig Byrne pointed out in a recent write-up, New Warriors would have been a great dramatic opportunity for Marvel (he also goes into the history of the New Warriors if you want to learn more about how Squirrel Girl fits into things).

Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are serving as executive producers on the project, which has already been ordered straight to series (meaning it will not have to go through a pilot process). The positive aspect of all of this is that according to THR, Kevin Biegel (Enlisted, Cougar Town) is circling a deal to pen the script. Most notably, however, the show will also be Marvel’s first foray into live-action comedy, something DC has recently attempted with the hit-or-miss (and mostly miss, despite Alan Tudyk being amazing) Powerless on NBC.