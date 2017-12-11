Heroes: Marvel Phase 4 Predictions; Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer Reaction

0

On this 203rd episode of Heroes (December 11, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to bring you the latest news from the world of Heroes and Villain and answer your Twitter questions which include:

Marvel Phase 4: What’s the projected lineup?

X-Men: Dark Phoenix explodes with pics and story

Thoughts on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse Trailer

WB reveals its (2nd time) Full Slate Of DC Extended Universe films At Comic-Con Experience 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Minor Mutations: