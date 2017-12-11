Heroes: Marvel Phase 4 Predictions; Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer Reaction

On this 203rd episode of Heroes (December 11, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to bring you the latest news from the world of Heroes and Villain and answer your Twitter questions which include:
- Marvel Phase 4: What’s the projected lineup?
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix explodes with pics and story
- Thoughts on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse Trailer
- WB reveals its (2nd time) Full Slate Of DC Extended Universe films At Comic-Con Experience 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Minor Mutations:
- Superman black suit controversy
- Venom film story based on Letha Protectors / World of Symbiotes comics
- Affleck out of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, but in for Flashpoint
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan still hints he’s in Flashpoint
- Jessica Jones’ season 2 trailer hits
- Blue Beetle & Booster Gold may show up in Arrow
- Jon Watts is back to direct Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel
- Alita: Battle Angel trailer hits online
- Aquaman pic hits, James Wan says it’s “very different” than Justice League
- Hugh Jackman rumored to appear in Avengers 4!
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors animated feature film coming in 2018!
- Twitter Questions