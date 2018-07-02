Heroes: Will Marvel’s Phase 4 Feature the Fantastic Four?

On this 258th episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp, Robert Meyer Burnett, and Markeia McCarty discuss the following:
- Marvel’s Phase 4 is around the corner. What can we expect after the Disney/Fox merger and how much more likely is a Fantastic Four movie now?
- Marvel announced that Fantastic Four #1 will be released on August 8, 2018. The panel offers some possible storylines and what we can expect from the creative team.
- Deadline is reporting that Jeremy Irons has been cast in the pilot episode for HBO’s TV series Watchmen. No word yet on what role will be playing.
- Laurence Fishburne dropped some possible spoilers on the Marvel red carpet about his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp.
- Batman on Film is reporting that Matt Reeves’ The Batman has entered the pre-production phase and has started quietly hiring crew for the film.
- In an interview with Screen Rant, Kevin Feige was asked how the DCEU might improve. He answered that Richard Donner’s Superman is “the paradigm by which we all still should follow.”
- A new photo of Brenton Thwaites as Robin from the Titans TV series was released, but DC announced that they will not have a Titans panel at SDCC this year.
- Lewis Tan posted on his social media about a meeting he had with DC. Will he be playing the title role in Chris McKay‘s Nightwing?
- THR reported that Jared Leto has been cast as the lead in Morbius, Sony’s live adaptation of the comic book character Morbius the Living Vampire.
- That Hashtag Show reports that Kumail Nanjiani has joined Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth on the F. Gary Gray Men in Black reboot.
- Patty Jenkins posted a first look on Twitter of Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah from the set of Wonder Woman 1984.
- THR is reporting that Hivemind has acquired the rights to the Image comics series Gideon Falls and has optioned it as a TV series.