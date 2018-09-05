Exclusive: Dee Bradley Baker Brings Comic Book Creatures to Life in a New ‘Marvel Rising’ Video

0

One of the most talented actors around, especially when it comes to many and varied forms of voice acting, Emmy-nominated Dee Bradley Baker has brought more cartoon and comic book creatures to life than just about anybody. His next big performance can be seen in not one but two characters in Disney’s Marvel Rising series, in which he plays both Squirrel Girl assistant Tippy Toe and the teleporting bulldog, Lockjaw. It’s our pleasure to bring you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Bradley Baker in action, along with a glimpse at new adventures in the Marvel Rising universe!

Marvel Rising overall is a brand-new, multi-platform animated franchise with a focus on inclusivity, empowerment, and relatability for a tween audience. The content began rolling out with six animated shorts called Marvel Rising: Initiation, which you can watch in its entirety now, which will be followed by an 80-minute animated film called Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors premiering on Disney Channel and Disney XD simultaneously on Sunday, September 30th.

Check out our exclusive featurette from Marvel Rising below:

Who are Tippy-Toe and Lockjaw? See how Dee Bradley Baker brings life to the clever squirrel and super-powered canine in the latest #MarvelRising featurette! “Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors,” a new animated film premieres on Disney Channel and Disney XD on September 30th. — Stand Out. Rise Together.

In Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, powered teens Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Quake, Patriot, America Chavez, and Inferno join forces as an unlikely, but formidable crew of aspiring heroes. When a threat no one could have expected bears down on the Marvel Universe, this ragtag, untrained band of teens have no choice but to rise together and prove to the world that sometimes the difference between a “hero” and “misfit” is just in the name.

Stars include Chloe Bennet as Quake, Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, Kathreen Khavari as Ms. Marvel, Kamil McFadden as Patriot, Tyler Posey as Inferno, BooBoo Stewart as Exile, Cierra Ramirez as America Chavez, Kim Raver as Captain Marvel, Ming-Na Wen as Hala, and Dee Bradley Baker as Tippy Toe & Lockjaw.

Marvel Rising: Initiation and Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors are executive produced by Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Cort Lane, and Eric Radomski; co-executive produced by Stan Lee, Sana Amanat, and Marsha Griffin. The shorts and special were written by Mairghread Scott. Alfred Gimeno served as supervising director.

