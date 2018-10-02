New ‘Marvel Rising’ Specials to Bring Back Ghost-Spider and Introduce Ironheart

0

On the heels of the successful launches of the Marvel Rising: Initiation shorts and the animated film Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, Marvel Entertainment announced today additional content for the Marvel Rising franchise including two new animated specials: Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts and Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron.

As you might have guessed, Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts features the return of Dove Cameron (Descendants 3) and BooBoo Stewart (Descendants 3) in a brand-new 22-minute special that follows Ghost-Spider (Cameron) teaming-up with the Secret Warriors to bring down the villains Sheath and Exile (Stewart) for good.

Check out the first look at Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts in a sneak peek below!

Stand Out. Rise Together. Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts features the return of Dove Cameron (“Descendants 3”) and BooBoo Stewart (“Descendants 3”) in a brand-new 22-minute special that follows Ghost-Spider teaming-up with the Secret Warriors to bring down the villains Sheath and Exile for good.

“I am so excited to return to the world of ‘Marvel Rising’ as Ghost-Spider!,” said Dove Cameron. “It’s so rewarding to be part of a project that resonates with girls, and speaks to topics and subject matters we can all relate to.”

Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron will introduce Riri Williams a.k.a. Ironheart to the Marvel Rising universe, voiced by Sofia Wylie (Andi Mack). In this 44-minute special, we find Riri Williams adjusting to college life and feeling socially isolated because she is younger than the other students. After Hala the Accuser destroys the school’s engineering lab and kidnaps Riri’s best friend, Riri finds inspiration in her hero Iron Man and hatches a plan to defeat Hala and save the day.

“I feel so honored to be a part of the Marvel family, but more importantly I’m excited to join a cast of diverse, strong intelligent women!” said Sofia Wylie. “I can’t wait for fans to see my character and to see a little of themselves in this powerful young woman.”

“We believe girls and boys are going to be so thrilled to see what happens next for The Secret Warriors, and watch new heroes shake up the team,” said Cort Lane, Marvel’s Senior Vice President of Animation & Family Entertainment.

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts will star Dove Cameron as Ghost-Spider, and features the return of Tyler Posey as Inferno, Chloe Bennet as Quake, Cierra Ramirez as America Chavez, BooBoo Stewart as Exile, Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, Kathreen Khavari as Ms. Marvel, Kamil McFadden as Patriot, Skai Jackson as Gloria Grant, Dee Bradley Baker as Lockjaw/Tippy-Toe, Steven Weber as Captain Stacy, Tara Strong as Mary Jane Watson, and Amanda C. Miller as Sheath.

Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron will star Sofia Wylie as Riri Williams a.k.a. Ironheart, and features Ming-Na Wen as Hala, Kim Raver as Captain Marvel, along with Ghost-Spider, Inferno, Quake, America Chavez, Squirrel Girl, Ms. Marvel, Patriot, Lockjaw/Tippy-Toe, Mick Wingert as Iron Man, and Melanie Minichino as A.M.I.

Both specials are executive produced by Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Cort Lane, and Eric Radomski; co-executive produced by Stan Lee, Sana Amanat, and Marsha Griffin. Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts was written by Mairghread Scott; Alfred Gimeno served as supervising animation producer and director. Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron was written by Margaret Dunlap; Gimeno served as supervising director and the special was directed by Sol Choi.

Distribution partners and release dates for Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts and Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron to be announced at a later date