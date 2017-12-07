Marvel Announces Animated Feature Film ‘Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors’

0

Marvel Studios has some big plans in store for the MCU post Avengers: Infinity War that will shake up the cinematic universe as we know it, and the animated wing of Marvel is keeping pace. Just announced today were plans for a new forward-looking franchise for Marvel, one that will see less familiar but still fan-favorite characters coming into their own in a big way. Launching in 2018, the next generation of Marvel heroes will appear in six four-minute shorts, followed by the animated feature Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors next year.

The breakdown of the cast, crew, characters, and timeline for the ambitious project is quite impressive. The multi-platform approach will start off with shorts, each focusing on Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen going by her new moniker, Ghost Spider; the feature film will arrive later. Marvel’s Director of Content and Character Development Sana Amanat said of the series and the film, “It came out of a desire to be able to tell stories about characters that we think are the next great heroes of the Marvel Universe. I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Check out the Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors cast and crew hype up the new series and feature:

With “Marvel Rising,” the next generation of Marvel heroes have arrived. Rising 2018.

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors is a long-anticipated event, bringing together Marvel’s newest and beloved characters that have garnered major fan excitement over the last few years. Powered teens Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Quake, Patriot, America Chavez, and Inferno join forces as an unlikely, but formidable crew of aspiring heroes. When a threat no one could have expected bears down on the Marvel Universe, this ragtag, untrained band of teens have no choice but to rise together and prove to the world that sometimes the difference between a “hero” and “misfit” is just in the name.

“Marvel characters are so relatable because they live in our world and face the same challenges we do. So I’m very excited that our Marvel Rising team of heroes is so inclusive, reflecting characters with different backgrounds, particularly a set of strong female leads that our young audience can connect with,” said Cort Lane, Marvel’s Senior Vice President of Animation & Family Entertainment.