‘Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors’ Trailer Introduces a New Generation of Superheroes

0

Get ready to meet a new generation of superheroes in the latest full trailer for Disney’s Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors. In Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, powered teens Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Quake, Patriot, America Chavez, and Inferno join forces as an unlikely, but formidable crew of aspiring heroes. When a threat no one could have expected bears down on the Marvel Universe, this ragtag, untrained band of teens have no choice but to rise together and prove to the world that sometimes the difference between a “hero” and “misfit” is just in the name.

Stars include Chloe Bennet as Quake, Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, Kathreen Khavari as Ms. Marvel, Kamil McFadden as Patriot, Tyler Posey as Inferno, BooBoo Stewart as Exile, Cierra Ramirez as America Chavez, Kim Raver as Captain Marvel, Ming-Na Wen as Hala, and Dee Bradley Baker as Tippy Toe & Lockjaw. Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors will be available only on Disney Channel and Disney XD: Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 10:00pm

Check out the full trailer for Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors below:

Marvel Rising: Initiation and Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors are executive produced by Joe Quesada, Dan Buckley, Cort Lane, and Eric Radomski; co-executive produced by Stan Lee, Sana Amanat, and Marsha Griffin. The shorts and special were written by Mairghread Scott. Alfred Gimeno served as supervising director.

For more of our coverage on all things Marvel Rising, be sure to take a look at the following write-ups provided at the links below: